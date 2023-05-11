Home page politics

In the best man affair, Habeck stands by the controversial State Secretary. But the Graichen scandal is leaving its mark. In the Bundestag, the minister lost his composure.

Berlin – demands for resignation, hours of questioning and a lot of public criticism: In the Best Man Affair Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) briefly lost his nerve. In a current hour on the allegations surrounding his controversial State Secretary Patrick Graichen, the Green politician suddenly jumped up and stormed after a CDU colleague in the Bundestag. But he reacted calmly – and received immediate help from Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP).

What happened? According to a report by Habeck, during the survey on the best man affair on Wednesday afternoon (May 10th). Picture-Newspaper meanwhile no longer endured in its place on the government bench. After the speech by Union politician Tilmann Kuban, who had repeatedly called for the resignation of State Secretary Patrick Graichen, the minister suddenly ran after him and confronted him in a one-on-one skirmish.

Best man affair: Habeck allowed himself to skirmish with Kuban when questioned in the Bundestag

Previously, Kuban had made serious accusations against the minister because of the “Graichen affair” and accused his ministry of organized nepotism. Publicly, in the debate with Habeck, he now asked for answers to questions such as: “What are the administrative consequences against Mr. Graichen? (…) How many positions have been filled with friends and acquaintances from the Agora Energiewende, the Öko-Institut or other organizations in the last few months?” He then called again for Graichen’s dismissal because of the best man affair – and that ” faster than the Germans replace their heaters”.

But for Habeck that was probably the wrong place. Shortly before his seat, he catches Kuban and hisses at him as to why he hadn’t asked his question at the special session of the Economic Committee. There, the best man affair had been discussed for more than two hours between the MPs, who had quoted the Economics Minister and Graichen there for the report.

Best Man Affair The background is the selection of a new managing director for the federal German Energy Agency (Dena). The choice fell on Michael Schefer, the best man of Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen. He only disclosed the connection late in the selection process. The position is now being re-advertised. But there are other personal connections in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Graichen’s sister, married to his colleague Michael Kellner, works like her brother at the Öko-Institut – a research institute that receives orders from the federal government. The ministry emphasizes that Kellner and Graichen were not involved in tenders for which the Öko-Institut could have applied. See also Iran: Poisoning of schoolgirls leads to protests from parents

Graichen affair: Kubicki intervenes in the dispute between Habeck and Kuban

But Kuban won’t let that sit on him. He understands that the minister is under pressure. But not so many questions were allowed in the committee. He probably didn’t get any further with his justification for the questions asked in the Graichen affair in the Bundestag.

Because then Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP), who is not exactly considered a Habeck friend, intervened. The gentlemen should, if you please, according to the liberal, “move their duel outside” or at least let everyone in the hall participate in it. At that moment, Habeck let go of the CDU politician.

Nepotism and felt? Habeck rejects Patrick Graichen’s resignation

In any case, for Habeck, this Wednesday was a major day of fighting with several hours of questioning. In some cases, politicians from the SPD and FDP also complain about the adherence to Graichen and call for complete clarification. Habeck himself has admitted mistakes in his house.

But he does not want to drop his state secretary, who is supposed to enforce the energy and climate change for him with the heating law, among other things. He then clarified that again. It’s not “a mistake, which is why someone has to go,” said Habeck and rejected further consequences in the best man’s affair.

Lousy polls: Greens stand by Habeck and sense a campaign

At least in his party, which is on the decline because of the allegations in the polls, Habeck has support. There, one has long sensed that the Union was deliberately propaganda against its minister. The opposition’s attacks are primarily a “campaign against climate protection,” complains parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch tagesschau.de.

But the time of fossil CDU lobbyists in state offices is over, he rails combatively – and one can be happy about Habeck in this office: He “brought the country through the winter well,” he exclaims. But at that moment, primarily only Greens should have applauded. Even in the ranks of the SPD and FDP, not everyone wanted to applaud. (jkf)