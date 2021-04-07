A TV station in France reported on illegal restaurant visits – allegedly ministers were also involved. However, this claim is withdrawn.

Paris – A report about illegal restaurant visits in disregard of the Corona measures, in which French ministers allegedly took part, caused an uproar in France over the weekend. The private television broadcaster M6 broadcast a report recorded with a hidden camera on Friday evening. The film was apparently filmed in a chic Parisian district in an “underground restaurant”, in which neither the employees nor the guests wore masks and observed the rules of distance. Pictures from an evening event with dozens of participants, some of whom greeted each other with kisses, were also shown.

After the authorities commissioned an investigation into the station’s report on Sunday, the previously anonymous source drew its allegation that ministers had also been at the dinner to the news agency AFP back. Pierre-Jean Chalençon was identified as the source on Sunday evening. He sent word through his lawyer that it was a joke. Chalençon is an expert on Napoleon and the owner of the Palais Vivienne, a venue in the center of the French capital, Paris. As one of the organizers, he reported on the evenings anonymously in the TV report.

France’s Minister of Economic Affairs: “All ministers, without exception, obey the rules”

Because of the Corona crisis, the restaurants and bars in France have been closed since the end of October. A nationwide lockdown came into effect for the third time on Saturday. The intensive care units in France are overloaded. In the TV report, Chalençon, who is not shown and is only referred to as a “collector”, says: “I had dinner this week in two or three restaurants called underground restaurants with a certain number of ministers . ”

He had to laugh about that. “We are a democracy. You do what you want ”. He wanted to be “humorous”, he commented on Sunday evening in his lawyer’s statement. Prosecutor Rémy Heitz said on Sunday that the police should check “whether evenings had been organized in disregard of health rules”. The “eventual organizers and participants” should also be identified. In addition to the allegation of endangering others, the investigation also concerns alleged illegal work.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal had directly rejected the report. “I don’t believe in that for a second,” he said. The members of the government have a duty to be “completely impeccable and exemplary”. “All ministers, without exception, observe the rules,” affirmed Minister of Economic Affairs Bruno Le Maire. Interior Minister Gerald Darmain emphasized that the rules are “the same for everyone”. People in wealthy neighborhoods should not get preferential treatment. “There are no two types of citizens: inside with those who are allowed to party and those who do not have the right.”

Outrage on Twitter: The population of France calls for the names of those involved

Interior State Secretary Marlène Schiappa had stated that if ministers or members of parliament had attended such secret dinners, they would have to be “punished just like any other citizen”. At the request of a Twitter user that ministers would have to vacate their posts “quickly” in the event of such rule violations, Schiappa replied in the online service: “That goes without saying. With a penalty.” The disclosure report was extensively discussed on Twitter on Sunday . Under the catchphrase #Onveutlesnoms (We want the names), the alleged participants were called to account. (dp / AFP)