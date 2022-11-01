Marcelo Sampaio (Infraestrutura) says he wants to “avoid losses” and shortages

The Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, asked truck drivers to allow the passage of medicines, supplies, goods and fuel. He published an official note this Tuesday (Nov.1.2022).

In the statement, Sampaio said he wanted to “avoid harm to the country”. Said to be “essential to maintain the operation of essential services and road freight transport”, to avoid shortages. Read the full text at the end of this report.

Gas stations in at least 5 states already have difficulties to receive volumes ordered, according to the Fefuels (National Federation of Fuels and Lubricants).

Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) reported that there is a shortage of goods in 70% of stores in the Federal District and in 5 states: Minas Gerais, Pará, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are blocking federal highways against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2nd round of the election for the Planalto Palace.

This Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes authorized governors to call the Military Police to clear the highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act for those responsible for the obstructions.

The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Maranhão called the Military Police to clear the highways.

Here is the full text of Marcelo Sampaio’s note:

“I address all the protesters who carry out blockades on important roads for the country. At this moment, I ask for your support, who defend the banners that I defend – order, respect for the laws, technical work and freedom for all -, in order to guarantee the circulation on our highways of medicines, supplies, goods and fuels.

We want to avoid harm to the country and continue to strive to maintain the legacy of everything we have done to transform the nation. We continue to defend freedom and believe in Brazil.

Since the first news that important highways in the country were blocked by protesters, the Ministry of Infrastructure has been monitoring the situation with the Federal Highway Police and maintaining negotiations to resolve the issue.

Within our attributions, we have made every effort to have the roads open as soon as possible. And, in this sense, it is necessary to highlight: since Sunday night (30), more than 300 interdiction points have been deactivated.

We work so that the free movement of people and vehicles is resumed as soon as possible. In addition to ensuring the right of our population to come and go, it is essential to maintain the operation of essential services and road freight transport, so that there is no shortage of supplies in our country.

The Federal Government, as a whole, is attentive to the situation on our roads and its impact on the functioning of other essential areas in Brazil. Once again, we will make our contribution to overcome this sensitive moment. Count on us.”

