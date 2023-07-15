Minister Lo Chung-mau wants to build a smoke-free culture in the city-state. “Cigarettes can damage the health of all of us,” he said in the Hong Kong parliament. The government launched a public consultation on ways to limit smoking in the city last Wednesday. One of the ideas being discussed is whether people born after a certain date should be banned from buying cigarettes for the rest of their lives.

In Hong Kong, smoking is already banned in many places in public spaces. If people do, they can be fined 1,500 Hong Kong dollars (170 euros). Because smoking is sometimes still done in restaurants, for example, the health minister hopes that the Hong Kongers will let the smoker know with their cans that he or she should stop. The minister also wants to use camera surveillance to detect people who smoke in places where smoking is not allowed.