Victor Godoy Veiga was executive secretary of the MEC when he tried to hire Arilton Moura, investigated for a scheme in the folder

The Minister of Education, Victor Godoy Veiga, tried to appoint the lobbyist pastor Arilton Moura to a commissioned position at the MEC (Ministry of Education). Veiga took over the ministry after the tumultuous departure of Milton Ribeiro.

According to Folha de S. Paulowith data obtained via LAI (Read for Access to Information), the request was made official on November 17, 2020 through official letter nº 696/2020, but denied by the Civil House on December 11.

Veiga, who was the executive secretary of Education, appointed Moura to the position of project manager of the executive secretary of the MEC. The base salary was BRL 10,373.30.

Pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos are suspected of acting as lobbyists at the MEC by intermediating meetings between mayors and Ribeiro. There are reports of payment of bribes to release the funds.

At the end of March, when the alleged scheme came to light, Ribeiro resigned from the MEC and Veiga took over in his place.

ANSWER

After the publication of the report by Sheetthe MEC said, in a note, that the appointment of Arilton Moura “came from the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro”. As executive secretary, Veiga would have been only responsible for sending the document.

Also according to the ministry, after Arilton was denied his nomination, he was hired to work in the minister’s office. “The choice of this position was due to the lack of availability of other vacant positions in the MEC structure”, he justified.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Audios by former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro indicate that people with no ties to the ministry were working to release resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education.

Listen below to the audios of the former Minister of Education (55s):

In conversations in March of this year, Ribeiro said that his priority “it is to serve, 1st the municipalities that need it most and, 2nd, to serve all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar”. It also stated that this “it was a special request that the President of the Republic” did.

The pastor cited is Gilmar dos Santos, leader of the Christ for All Ministry, one of the evangelical churches of the Assembly of God in Goiânia (GO). The minister made the statement at a meeting at the MEC that was attended by pastors Santos and Moura, mayors and leaders of the National Fund for the Development of Education.

Minister Cármen Lúcia, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), responded to a request from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to authorize the opening of an investigation to investigate the case.