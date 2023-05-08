Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia is not really isolated economically. Sporty on the other hand. Now Moscow wants to take countermeasures here.

Saint Petersburg – Vladimir Putin would have loved to see the Ukraine war as a quick success. Three days after the start of the invasion, the Kiev government around President Volodymyr Zelenskyj should have been overthrown, the members arrested and subsequently replaced by Moscow loyalists.

Instead, countless deaths have been reported on both sides for more than 14 months. The troops from Russia have hardly made any progress for about a year and, as in the autumn, are in danger of being pushed back significantly in the course of Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive. No one can predict when the bloodshed and destruction will end. At least in his own country, where not only members of the opposition have to fear for their well-being, the Kremlin chief even seems to benefit if the war drags on.

Russia and the BRICS Games: Sports event in 2024 with Putin?

It is therefore anything but impossible that the so-called military special operation will continue into 2024. But that doesn’t have to stop Putin from planning a sporting event in his country. After the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the new major event would be a few sizes smaller, but only nations that support the 70-year-old despite the atrocities committed by his army would be represented.

As the Russian news agency Tass reports, Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin proposed at a government meeting to hold the so-called BRICS Games 2024 in Russia. Behind the acronym hides a merger of emerging economies. It is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Almost an alternative to the G7.

BRICS as an alternative to the G7: Alliance around Russia could admit new members

The quintet occupy more than a quarter of the world’s landmass and have more than 40 percent of the world’s population. In contrast to the alliance of the leading industrialized countries of the western world, from which Russia was excluded after the annexation of Crimea, expansion is planned.

19 nations are said to have expressed their interest in admission. the Times of India names Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain and Indonesia. According to South Africa’s BRICS ambassador Anil Sooklal, there are also two East African states and one from West Africa, whose names he did not name. An extension is to be discussed in Cape Town on June 2nd and 3rd. So far, only South Africa joined the founding quartet in 2010, which formed in 2006.

Will he host the BRICS Games 2024 in Russia? Since the beginning of the war, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (archive photo) has had to do without international sports appearances by his stars almost completely. © IMAGO / SNA



BRICS Games 2024 in Russia? Sports Minister considers the event to be “particularly important”

According to Matytsin, hosting the BRICS Games, which premiered in China in 2017, would also be “particularly important given the prospect of expanding the format to include new member states”. In 2024, Russia holds the presidency. Because of the war of aggression, Russian athletes are barred from most international sports competitions, and in some sports, such as tennis, players compete under a neutral flag.

IOC President Thomas Bachsupreme lord of Olympic Gamesrecently suggested that Russian athletes should, under certain conditions return to competition to allow. With that, however, he moved heavy criticism.

The BRICS Games would therefore be the first opportunity since the invasion of Ukraine where Russia can again present itself as a sporting nation. And as is well known, Putin likes to bask in sporting successes almost as much as in military ones. (mg)