The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Saturday (8) that the ministry will distribute about 28.2 million rapid antigen tests for the detection of covid-19 in January. According to him, since September 31.6 million tests have been distributed.

In publication in social networks, he asked states and municipalities to purchase more tests. “It is important that states and municipalities engage in this testing strategy, acquiring more tests, applying them correctly and submitting the results to the Ministry of Health in a timely manner,” he said.

In recent weeks, with the strong increase in cases of covid-19 in the country, driven by the Ômicron variant, the population has had difficulty obtaining a rapid test in the public health network. Because of the great demand, even the tests sold in pharmacies have been lacking.

