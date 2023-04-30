Paulo Teixeira made the announcement during the 4th MST National Agrarian Reform Fair and told the group to “keep fighting”

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Texeirasaid this Saturday (29.Apr.2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will announce, in May, a “emergency plan” for agrarian reform in the country. The statement was given during the 4th National Agrarian Reform Fairorganized by the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers). “A hug to the MST. And keep fighting, to fight poverty in Brazil, to democratize the land, to produce quality food, to have plenty of food on the tables of the Brazilian people. Long live the MST!”, he declared. The event was held in São Paulo (SP).

