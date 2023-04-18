There will be a new collective labor agreement for the judiciary in the Netherlands. That is what the Dutch Association for the Judiciary (NVvR) known on Tuesday. The union reached an agreement with Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66). The agreement includes agreements in the field of salary and safety and an allowance to combat work pressure. Despite the agreement, the union is also disappointed because of the lack of structural measures. NVvR chairman Marc Fierstra sees the result of the negotiations as ‘the highest possible’.

Part of the agreement includes a salary increase of up to 2.5 percent and a one-off compensation of up to 4,900 euros for the increased workload. In addition, a working group has been appointed to further ‘map out’ the problems surrounding work pressure. Nevertheless, according to Fierstra, the current agreement does not provide a structural solution for the high workload and excessive overtime. The sector also fears that the field of work will become unattractive under the current situation. The NVvR is therefore now appointing an independent scout, who must serve as a ‘crowbar’ within six months to come up with ‘serious solutions’.

Negotiations were previously suspended for a time due to the employer’s “lack of ambition”, as the union described it, to address the problems of judges and prosecutors. In recent months, judges and prosecutors have threatened work stoppages to address their working conditions. Next month, the NVvR Members’ Council will vote on the package of measures.