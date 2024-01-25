In the future, new livestock sheds will probably allow fewer animals to be kept per space. With this, Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema (Christian Union) wants to reduce the number of dead animals due to stable fires. Wakker Dier reacts enthusiastically to Adema's plan. “He finally takes the side of the animals.”
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
13:12
