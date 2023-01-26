About 250 deer camps in the Netherlands will come to an end. Minister Adema (Agriculture) does not want to look at an exceptional position for grazers, he says in a debate on the issue. Whether the Chamber will get in his way remains to be seen.

The government wants to introduce a new pet and hobby animal list before 2024. This then determines which mammals may be kept recreationally in our country. More than three hundred animal species have been assessed for this by an advisory board of independent scientists. Among other things, she looked at the risk that keeping the animals poses to the welfare of the animal and the safety of people.

In the end, there are thirty species on the list that can still be kept in our country. All other species, with exceptions, are no longer allowed to frolic around petting zoos and in camps or gardens.

To the indignation of many, fallow and red deer are not on the list; they don't thrive on little space, according to the scientists. Alpacas and llamas, for example, are, because they have now been domesticated. Animals that are not on the list do not have to be culled immediately. They can stay until they die, as long as they don't breed. With this, the list, as it is now, would effectively mean an end for the approximately 250 deer parks in our country. In addition, many people keep deer in their yards and often also walk on petting zoos.

SGP and BBB are critical. They hope that Minister of Agriculture Adema will ‘look again at the list’, said SGP Member of Parliament Roelof Bisschop. “We don’t want to make life difficult for hobby animal keepers unnecessarily.” PVV MP Dion Graus is satisfied with the list, but hopes that an exception can be made for ‘good’ deer parks. “Deer simply have it better in deer camps than in the wild,” says Graus.

However, Minister Adema does not want to give in. "I understand that the deer in deer camps raise questions. It gives you a kind of bambi feeling. The fact that there are no animals on the list that we expected to be on it does not mean that the list is wrong." According to the minister, the list has been drawn up very carefully. "Deer are meant to run in the wild and not to be locked up in a small camp. They have no room for their natural behavior there. I can only rely on science."

Piet Adema, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, speaks to the press at the Binnenhof prior to the weekly Council of Ministers. © ANP



A majority of the House seems to want to follow the minister’s course, and so the rescue attempt by the SGP and BBB may be in vain. However, VVD MP Erik Haverkort is reassured by the minister’s promise to keep the list ‘dynamic’, ‘so that an animal can be removed or added if necessary’. “Science is leading,” Haverkort told this site. “In this way, the deer could eventually still be on the list if a future study shows that there are fewer risks.”

Deer camps will therefore not disappear in one go. “They may continue to exist for a while,” says the minister. “But if a deer dies, it cannot be replaced.” As soon as the mammal list is introduced in early 2024, the minister will look at a similar list for birds, reptiles and amphibians. Because, Adema concludes, ‘not all animals are suitable as pets’.

These mammals are on the domestic and hobby animal list of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality:

