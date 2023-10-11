Outgoing Agriculture Minister Piet Adema – once again – does not want to respond to the House of Representatives’ call to vote against extending the use of the pesticide glyphosate in the European Union. A motion submitted in a parliamentary debate on Wednesday evening by D66 MP Tjeerd de Groot was advised against by the outgoing minister.
