Spain’s health minister, Carolina Darias, acknowledged on Monday that a relaxation of measures at Christmas was not the “most appropriate” decision because it led to an increase in infections.

“Saving Christmas was not the most appropriate decision. Our shared objective is therefore now not to save holiday weeks but to save lives. The agreement with regions regarding the San José holidays and Easter is the fruit of lessons that were learned. “

The minister warned that there is increased transmission once again, pointing to a relaxation of measures two weeks ago. Because of this and despite “society’s natural fatigue“, she asked for care to be taken.” The end of the road can be seen. “

She hoped that the rise in number of cases was “not very high”, especially after Easter. “We are seeing an increase. It is whether this will lead to a fourth wave and in what terms, taking into account that we have a significant number of immunized people, either through vaccination or natural immunization because they have had the disease. “