interviewDutch people who have no experience with extreme sports will have to pay extra attention in 2024 if they want to jump out of a plane or raft across a swirling river during their holiday, says Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. The minister finds it 'horrible when a well-intentioned holiday ends in people being injured or dying'. In the event of an emergency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready day and night to provide assistance to victims and their families.