“Bis Italian stage ‘The Ocean Race’? I believe that for the organization demonstrated and for the ability to respond to all the necessary requirements, with a large investment to improve the Eastern Waterfront, the challenge is absolutely possible and there are cards in order. I like the idea that this event could become a great film in Italy and not just a simple spot”, said the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, on the sidelines of the press conference to present “The Ocean Race – Genoa The Grand Finale”



01:20