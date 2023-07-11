Rome – He rejects the accusations of being homophobic the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi after the statements made during an interview on Radio 24 on the coming out of the footballer Jakub Jankto. He asks, indeed “a thousand coming out”.

Minister, they accuse you of homophobia…

«It’s absurd, I’m sorry that this is being said about me, it’s very far from my way of being. You can argue about the vocabulary to use. Instead of saying choices, I could have said orientation, but the spirit of respect for individuality is completely evident».

The sentence you pronounced left room for misunderstandings.

“It was an unprepared question. The answer has the immediacy of the answers that require extreme synthesis especially on the radio when there is very little time available. I have juxtaposed concepts that need to be clarified better and, mind you, I have spoken of people because for me to say homosexual isn’t right. Everyone owes respect for his identity so I would like a thousand coming out ».

So Jankto was right to clarify his sexual orientation?

«Certainly and I hope that everyone feels free to be able to say their sexual orientation. On this I am very firm, in my life I have also made mistakes but on this issue my path is clear, clear».

Have you clarified with Jankto?

“I’ve already got in touch with the club but I’ll also talk to the boy. I explained to the president of the club that I would like him to understand that not only is there maximum respect for him but that it leaves me perplexed that a controversy is created on an issue on which I am linear and transparent. I listened to the audio of my answer to understand where I went wrong. It doesn’t seem to me that there is any possibility of misunderstanding but since everyone can highlight what they want, I don’t want to be considered homophobic ».

And what will he say to Jankto when the time comes?

“I’ll tell him I’m happy with what he said. If a hundred coming outs arrive, it will only be positive, it will mean that we are more civilized and open. they do not allow us to consider normal choices that are normal».

What are the ostentations that annoy you instead?

“I was referring to Pride and I would like these two topics to be kept distinct. My comment referred to some events for which an excess of ostentation of some forms risks becoming an excess in the representation of oneself».

So would you like a less excessive Pride?

“We are in a democracy, fortunately. It manifests itself in respect for the law and the sensitivity of others. Pride must be what the organizers decide it is but I hope I can express a feeling towards certain aesthetic excesses. If the organizers believe that these excesses can find a place in the Pride, that’s fine with me but I can’t take away the possibility of saying that any ostentation is excessive, that’s my thought”.