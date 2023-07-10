Genoa – The return of Jakub Jankto in the Italian championship, at Cagliari, he is making people talk. Not for technical issues related to his footballing qualities, to his tactical insertion in Claudio Ranieri’s football, but exclusively as a consequence of the footballer’s choice to “come out”, through a video he himself posted on February 13th.

In recent days there has already been talk and writing about Jankto because he was the first openly homosexual footballer to play in Serie A, but today the fire to the dust has given him the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, who on Radio 24 just speaking of the footballer said: “The club can probably, in general, still take a few steps forward. As far as I’m concerned he is first of all a person and according to him he is an athlete. I do not make differences of characteristics that concern the sphere of personal choices. If I have to be equally sincere, I don’t like ostentation in general, but individual choices must be respected for how they are taken and for what they are. I stop here”.

The term “ostentation” immediately generated a flurry of political reactionsstarting with Luca Pirondini, M5S group leader in the culture and sport commission in the Senate: “Today the sports minister Abodi lets us know that the one of the footballer Jankto, who revealed his homosexuality some time ago and wants to live freely like everyone else, would be an ‘ostentation’ that he does not love. Since when does declaring one’s sexual orientation mean flaunting something? Doesn’t Abodi think that a world with large pockets of homophobia like football needs far more messages than this? Let us better understand what he meant and above all try to show respect for people as his role as minister would require him ”.

Then Pina Picierno of the Pd, vice president of the European Parliament: “I am horrified by the words used by the Minister Andrea Abodi who defines the choice of the footballer Jakub Jankto to declare his sexual orientation as ‘ostentatious’. The Minister’s statements are unpleasant and inappropriate, all the more so because he holds an institutional office. Unfortunately it is yet another sign that reveals the homophobic and retrograde political culture of this government, whose positioning in terms of rights seems to want to erase years of conquests and progress. #loveislove”.

In the face of these interventions, Abodi then wanted to clarify his thoughts: “To be fair, I replied by saying: for me there are people. I spoke of respect for choices and, I add with conviction and fairness, for human nature. Respect is an unequivocal value, to be guaranteed. Then, can I not share some Pride expressions?”

A debate for now mainly media and political. For football fans, Jankto remains a player of international caliber and an added value for our Serie A. With the Sampdoria shirt he played 97 games, scoring 9 goals. And leaving a beautiful memory.