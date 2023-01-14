Abodi appoints Frongia deputy chief of staff and delegate for the Milan/Cortina Olympics. He was vice mayor with Virginia Raggi

The past that does not pass. The past that comes back. This seems to be the title of the story he sees nominated Daniel Frongia to the important role of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Sport Andrea Abodi. The news has already caused a hornet’s nest of controversy because Frongia was even deputy mayor and councilor of Virginia Raggi to Rome. Furthermore Frongia was chosen by the minister to follow the Milan/Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The news came out yesterday and immediately rebounded on all social networks, provoking the irony and indignation of those who did not want to believe it. So Frongia after being the right arm of Raggi in a left-wing junta it goes quietly around the constitutional arc until it lands in the opposite area, that is, by the right-wing minister Abodi. A sad phenomenon, that of political transhumance, to which Italy is unfortunately particularly subject.

But what is striking is not only the incredible ability of certain subjects to recycle themselves but also of those who welcome them. Minister Abodi is close to Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law, namely Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture in the current government. In this moment in which the government itself is heavily attacked for the return of excise duties on fuel, it is also committing this slide also because, as mentioned, Frongia has to deal with a very delicate issue such as the Milan / Cortina Winter Olympics which moves a river of money .

In fact, it has not escaped the Network, which has an elephant’s memory, that Frongia together with Raggi was responsible for Rome’s withdrawal from the Olympics, an event that would have brought work and visibility for millions and millions of euros, an incalculable economic damage for the capital. And now he is the one who shot up Rome’s candidacy and we find him as if nothing had happened to manage other Olympics.

Truly the measure is full and inevitably rekindles the controversy over the ruling class chosen by Virginia Raggi to govern Rome. And in fact, Roman citizens have shown all their disappointment at how she governed the city, making her arrive last in the municipal elections of 2021. And now the Frongia case reopens a past that does not pass for the Romans. Let’s hope that Meloni and Minister Abodi realize what they have done and fix it quickly.

