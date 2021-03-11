The Secretary of Organization of the PSOE and Minister of Transport, Jose Luis ÁbalosHe assured this Thursday that the agreement they closed with Citizens on Tuesday only contemplated the presentation of a motion of censure in Murcia and that there was nothing more prepared, although he acknowledged that “obviously reactions are always expected in such a situation.”

Speaking to the media after participating in the event for the European Day of the Victims of Terrorism, Ábalos pointed out that when a government alliance between two parties, in this case, PP and Ciudadanos, “breaks down in one place, it is normal that movements occur in the rest. ‘

However, he insisted that although they were aware of it, They had not spoken with Ciudadanos about the possibility of also presenting a motion of censure in the Madrid Community, as later the PSOE ended up doing alone after announcing the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, that she was going to dissolve the Assembly and bring the elections forward to May.

“We all know what can happen, especially in relations between this form of government,” said Ábalos, before criticizing that the PP “had gotten used to Citizens being a project without autonomy” and even “humiliated it in some spaces ».

In any case, he vindicated the motion of censure presented by the PSOE in Madrid and assured that it should prosper since, as he has defended, entered the Assembly Table before the call for elections in Ayuso. “This has already become a political disquisition highly contaminated by political interests,” he regretted, adding that now it must be resolved in court.

And while it is not resolved, Ábalos assured that the PSOE candidate in that motion is the socialist spokesman in the Assembly, Ángel Gabilondo, and they will not talk about other candidates for possible elections that they hope will not take place. “First, let there be elections, and when there are elections, everything starts up,” he said.