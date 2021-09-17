The Mini JCW GP3 is the most extreme Mini to date: with no less than 306 hp it is simply a bomb. Still, it’s a bit of a poor compromise in practice: it’s too hard-sprung and too loud inside for everyday use, but on the track it falls short with its slightly too slow automatic transmission. Marc Rutten, aka Shmarc150, the manager of Shmee150, brought his copy to Beek Auto Racing to eliminate those drawbacks.

Softer of your choice

The result is a combination of parts that you can order through Minispeed, and some personalization to give the Mini GP3 a unique look. Firstly, comfort has been improved by an adjustable suspension from AST Suspension, which in its softest position should offer more comfort for everyday use, while also being able to make it tight again for the track as desired. The Michelin Cup 2 tires should also provide a more pleasant noise level inside.

330 hp

Nevertheless, this Mini GP3 does not lose the pepper in its ass, because thanks to a catback exhaust from Militek and a chip tuning, the 2-liter turbo now delivers 330 hp and 500 Nm (+24 hp and 50 Nm). It should also give the Mini a somewhat rougher exhaust note. 350 hp and 530 Nm is also possible according to the tuners, but then a new intercooler and downpipe is needed.

C’est Buffalo

In terms of looks, the Mini GP3 got a blue wrap with white stripes, as a reference to the Ford Escort RS Cosworth. The rims are painted glossy white with black inserts. Inside, the steering wheel has been reupholstered in Alcantara and carbon, while the passenger gets their own display with all the fun numbers while driving. Passed, or not?