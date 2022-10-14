“The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has recognized the reimbursement of romosozumab”, a monoclonal antibody that “enters the therapeutic armamentarium of doctors and will certainly represent, when used, a new drug to try to increase the skeletal strength of patients’ bones osteoporotic and prevent bills “. Thus Salvatore Minisola, Professor of Internal Medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome, at the XXII edition of the Siommms National Congress (Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases), underway in Bari.

“From a biochemical point of view – explains the expert – the new drug is essentially characterized by increasing bone formation and reducing skeletal destruction. Essentially it couples two advantageous mechanisms for skeletal tissue and to ultimately increase bone mineral density. , a parameter that reflects skeletal resistance. Numerous studies show that the more skeletal resistance increases, the greater is the reduction of fractures. bone mineral density “.

“Romosozumab is defined as a novelty – confirms Minisola – essentially for its mechanism of action and because it is able to increase bone mineral density”, but there is another aspect that the specialist emphasizes. He concerns the method of administration, which is provided “once a month”: a “very practical solution for the sick”. According to the expert, “once you become more familiar” with its use, the new therapeutic solution “can represent a first choice drug in patients who have had a recent bill and, above all, in patients who have had many fractures”.