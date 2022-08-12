The Roman after the victory in the technical solo synchro: “Racing alone gives me a different responsibility, maybe I’m more relaxed. I dreamed of hearing the anthem playing in Italy, in my city”

The gold never seen at the European Championships by the pioneer of artistic swimming: Giorgio Minisini, in the location of the first world bronze in the Solo di Roma 2009 signed by Beatrice Adelizzi. They dance alone: ​​naturally Linda Cerruti, curiously Giorgio Minisini. That when he started doing the synchronetto (a word he doesn’t love) he was really alone in Italy, and among the few in the world (the American Bill May was the first). Now that Europe opens to the all-male solo (it’s a pity there are only three, to increase the sector they could have started with two per nation, but so be it), the world of artistic swimming is feeding on new topics about inclusion and equalization. Always waiting for the IOC to really open to the Mixed Duo at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, where synchronized swimming began to attract attention in 1984. See also MotoGP GP Indonesia, Oliveira wins after the flood. Male Bagnaia: 15th

Marta indefatigable – In order of appearance, today – after the engagement in the Duo in the morning – Cerruti played in the final and won the silver in the Technical Solo with 90.8839 (27.8000, 27.4000, 35.6839) behind the Ukrainian Marta Fiedina. Eleven times in the water for 9 races: “I’m happy to do all the races, both single and team. Each exercise is a different emotion, in the team the sensations are different. We know we have improved since the World Cup in Budapest (she was fourth in the coach, ed) ”. Where Giorgio Minisini and Lucrezia Ruggiero won two golds, in the technical and in the free mixed. This time without the partner all eyes are for this artistic star. Giorgio Minisini’s gold (26.4000, 25.9000, 33.4033) is the one that has always been expected, from the first blue medal in the distant 1991 of the European Championships in Athens. The gold forbidden to women until now is from this talented Roman boy who has broken through. See also The best memes of the Classical: Barça loses again, Luuk de Jong, Piqué and more

Giorgio speaks – “I take this gold as a starting point for me and the whole movement – says the 26-year-old world champion policeman -. Now we will analyze the exercise and try to improve it: however it was a historic race and I am happy to have been part of it. Racing alone gives me a different responsibility, maybe I’m more relaxed. I dreamed of hearing the hymn playing in Italy: practically in my city. The score could have been over 90,000: perhaps even for the judges it is a new experience ”.

