Riya Chakraborty, accused in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has been defended by Actress Minisha Lamba over the alleged media trial. A lot has been said about Riya after Sushant’s death. Please tell that Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. His sudden demise shocked people.

Riya has been in the news since the death of Sushant

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and his family members in Patna. He accused Riya of abetting Sushant to suicide, fraud of crores of rupees and mental abuse. Riya has been in constant discussion ever since.

Minisha’s reaction came after Riya’s interview

Taking to Riya Chakraborty’s defense, Minisha Lamba has condemned the alleged media trial. He spoke on Riya’s dangerous disdain in the case of Sushant’s death and tweeted, ‘I hope that after Riya Chakraborty speaks, we should realize that even a man beyond dangerous disdain and unbridled speculation Is, who has suffered tragic damage. He is also searching for all the answers that you are looking for. This reaction of Minisha Lamba comes after Riya talks about her and Sushant’s relationship in the interview.

Riya lodged a complaint against the media

Riya Chakraborty has filed a complaint against the media for gathering inside his building amid a CBI probe into the Sushant case. He asked the police to tell the media that he became an obstacle in their path and act according to constitutional rights.