Minisforum is a Chinese manufacturer specialized in mini-computers that, using chips from previous generations (but competent for this type of equipment), usually offers a good relationship between value and price. It is the case of the new Deskmini U850 and U820 that this week has put on sale.

Large tower desktops are going down in history and very few new models reach a market segment that we only support enthusiasts for work or play based on components. The majority of sales today go through laptops and the interest of desktops has moved to other formats such as AIOs or mini-PCs.

The Deskmini U850 and U820, like many other minicomputers, follow the line of the Intel NUC, a great reference that has just been updated to the eleventh generation. The Minisforum use chips from previous generations, the eighth with the Core i5-8259U and the tenth with the Core i5-10210U, both with four cores and eight native processing threads with integrated Iris Plus 655 and Intel UHD graphics, respectively.

Processors are the basis of small computers (127 × 127 × 53.1 mm), but they can install a good amount of memory and storage, up to 64 Gbytes of DDR4 RAM dual channel and PCIe solid state drives plus two additional slots to add SSD or 2.5-inch hard drives.

Its components of connectivity they are varied for their size, from dual Ethernet LAN (1 and 2.5) and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth available in an M.2 2230 slot. Includes two USB-C ports (one full-function and one for power); 4 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports; 3.5mm audio and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort video output to power up to three 4K monitors.

Computers also have a digital microphone that can be used with voice assistants or to make voice over IP calls without connecting a webcam or external microphone. They support the VESA standard so they can be hung on the wall or behind the monitor.

Minisforum Deskmini U850 and U820, versions

The manufacturer offers four different configurations although they can be improved if the user needs it later. They pre-install Windows 10 Pro, but it will also work with any GNU / Linux distribution because Intel supports its components: