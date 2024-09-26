Ayrton Senna remains in the hearts of the motorsport world. The Brazilian became immortalized after his career in the Formula 1 and that is why a miniseries will premiere on November 29.

According to the criteria of

“Netflix published the first images of the protagonists of Senna, the series that premieres globally on November 29, along with an unpublished poster. The new photos show Gabriel Leone in the classic Ayrton Senna pose, with a red suit and his characteristic helmet, as well as important figures in the driver’s life, such as his parents, his friends and his main rival on the tracks: Alain Prost performed by Matt Mella“, indicated the official statement.

What is known

And he added: “Throughout six episodes, the miniseries dramatizes for the first time Ayrton’s journey through triumphs, disappointments, joys and sorrows, revealing his personality and personal relationships.”

Netflix warns that “the story begins at the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s automobile career, following him from his karting days, through his move to the United Kingdom to compete in the Ford formula, and continues until the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Netflix indicated that Vicente Amorim is the showrunner and director. Julia Rezende also directs the series. Senna is a Gullane production and has been created in collaboration with Senna Brands and the driver’s family.

Sports