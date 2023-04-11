Meet Spike: Mini’s new intelligent guide dog for your touchscreen. Don’t worry, because like all dogs in the world, he doesn’t hurt a fly and doesn’t bite (nevertheless, there are about 150,000 biting incidents in the Netherlands every year). Spike is derived from an English bulldog and is first seen in the concept of the Mini Aceman.

Mini says Spike helps you learn how to use the systems of future cars. It is housed in the central screen, which is still round at Mini, and in the display in front of the driver. When you turn on ‘Spike mode’, you quickly find out how to turn on the radio or how to adjust the temperature in the car. Indeed, sounds like a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

According to Mini design boss Oliver Heilmer, Spike is not just a fun experiment for the designers: “He will become a characterful companion to the Mini driver’s user experience.” Furthermore, Spike should provide ‘unexpected experiences and interesting encounters’. As long as he stays in his place and gives a paw every now and then.

New Minis

By the way, don’t forget that the new Mini will be introduced next year under the umbrella name Mini Cooper. You can read below how exactly that is with the names of the versions. What is clear are the versions that you can choose: the three-door, five-door and convertible variants with an electric or combustion engine. And so with a cute companion.