Minions: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Saturday 12 November 2022, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Minions, a 2015 animated film directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, will be broadcast. The film is a spin-off / prequel of the Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 films and features minions, characters created by Sergio Pablos. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Minions have existed since the dawn of time and have only one purpose: to serve the most evil master in the world. Evolved from single-celled organisms, the minions land on the mainland, get hired by a T-Rex, but in taking a banana they accidentally slide on a boulder and fall into a volcano. Then they put themselves in the service of a caveman, but replace his club with a flytrap and the helpless caveman is mauled by a cave bear. They try again in Egypt, but accidentally crush the pharaoh with a pyramidcause Count Dracula to be incinerated and subsequently hit Napoleon with a cannon shot. They then decide to isolate themselves from the world and start a new life in the Arctic...

Minions: the characters of the film

We’ve seen the Minions storyline, but what are the characters in the film? Here they are:

Bob, Stuart and Kevin: Bob is the youngest. He has no hair, and he has heterochromia because he has one green eye and the other brown. He is the most naive and childish of the group and always carries his teddy bear, Tim. Stuart is the teenage, one-eyed minion. He has a rebellious personality and that is why he often thinks he can do it all by himself. He is very fond of playing his ukulele. Kevin is the most mature and the leader of the group. His dream is to be a hero in the eyes of his tribe.

Scarlett Sterminator: She is the baddest of criminals. She is wearing an elegant red sheath dress and has black hair, not very long but thick. She is tall and thin. She had a terrible childhood and that led her to be a criminal. She is married to Herbert “Herb” Sterminator, to whom she is very attached.

Herb Sterminator: Scarlett’s husband and inventor. He is very much in love with Scarlett and always favors her decisions.

Nelson family: family of criminals specializing in thefts and robberies. Thanks to them Bob, Kevin and Stuart reach Orlando and the fair of villains.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Minions live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Saturday 12 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.