Minions: plot, characters and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 9 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Minions, a 2015 animated film directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, will be broadcast. The film is a spin-off/prequel to the films Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3 and stars the minions, characters created by Sergio Pablos. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Minions have existed since the dawn of time and have only one purpose: to serve the most evil master in the world. Evolved from single-celled organisms, the minions land on land, get hired by a T-Rex, but when grabbing a banana they accidentally slip on a boulder and fall into a volcano. Then they put themselves at the service of a caveman, but replace his club with a flytrap and the defenseless caveman is mauled by a cave bear. They try again in Egypt, but accidentally crush the pharaoh with a pyramidcause the incineration of Count Dracula and subsequently hit Napoleon with a cannon shot. They therefore decide to isolate themselves from the world and start a new life in the Arctic...

Minions: the characters from the film

We've seen the plot of Minions, but who are the characters in the film? Here they are:

Bob, Stuart and Kevin: Bob is the youngest. He has no hair, and he suffers from heterochromia because he has one green eye and the other brown. He is the most naive and childish of the group and always carries his teddy bear, Tim, with him. Stuart is the teenage, one-eyed minion. He has a rebellious personality and that is why many times he thinks he can do everything alone. He really loves playing his ukulele. Kevin is the most mature and the leader of the group. His dream is to be a hero in the eyes of his tribe.

Scarlett Exterminator: she is the most evil of criminals. She is wearing an elegant red dress and has black hair, not very long but thick. She is tall and thin. She lived a terrible childhood and this pushed her to be a criminal. She is married to Herbert “Herb” Exterminator, to whom she is very close.

Herb Exterminator: He is Scarlett's husband and an inventor. He is very in love with Scarlett and always supports her decisions.

Nelson family: family of criminals specialized in thefts and robberies. Thanks to them Bob, Kevin and Stuart reach Orlando and the villains' fair.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Minions live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – Saturday 9 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.