Last week it finally premiered Despicable Me 4an Illumination film that up to this point is being a huge success, not at the level it had Inside Out 2but at least they have recovered the investment that has been made, and enjoyed the profits of such a feasible product. Needless to say, this franchise has its own spinoff focused on the secondary characters, the Minionsand now it has been confirmed that they will not be leaving the big screen in the coming years.

The media has reported that Universal I confirm the third film of the yellow characters, and it goes without saying that it is still a prequel that will take them on the path of supporting Gruwho could be considered as their adoptive father by taking them into his home. The most striking thing is that they wanted to compete with the recently announced Shrek 5as they announced the release date in theaters for the next adventure.

The day that users will be able to attend their preferred movie theaters will be next June 30, 2027a considerable time to let the saga rest, which had a new release this year, in addition, Illumination is busy with other projects for now. One of them is the second film of Super Mario Bros.which is already confirmed for the 2026 and will be run by the same staff, with the likely return of actors who lent their voices to the iconic inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Here is the description of these beings:

The Minions are fictional characters made popular through the animated film franchise “Despicable Me,” produced by Illumination Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures. These characters were created by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud. They are small, yellow creatures with cylindrical bodies. They have one or two large eyes and usually wear blue overalls with goggles and black gloves. Each Minion has unique characteristics, such as different hairstyles or eye sizes. Since their debut, the Minions have become cultural icons, appearing in a variety of merchandise, video games, short films and their own spin-off film, “Minions.” Their popularity has transcended the films, making them recognizable characters around the world.

Remember that Despicable Me 4 is currently in theaters.

Via: Hollywood Reporter

Author’s note: It seems that the Minions are Illumination’s cash cows, so they’re not going to just give up on the franchise.