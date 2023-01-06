Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad is the film broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, Friday 6 January 2023, on the evening of the Epiphany, at 21.15. It is a 2022 animated film directed by Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. Sequel to the 2015 film Minions, the film is the spin-off and prequel to the franchise that began with Despicable Me in 2010. Below is all the information, the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to watch in streaming.

Plot

The film explores the origins of Felonius Gru (original voice of Steve Carell, Italian voice of Max Giusti) and how he became very bad, setting the story in the heart of the 70s. The twelve-year-old Gru grows up in the suburbs of the city, nurturing a great passion for the Vicious 6, or the Maleficent 6, a group of super villains. The young man aspires to become one of them, so when one of the leaders of the evil group is fired, Gru shows up for interviews to replace him.

Unfortunately, however, the selections do not go as he hopes, the Maleficent 6 consider him only a child and initially they are not at all impressed by him. But determined to become a true super-villain, Gru implements an evil plan and steals a stone from the Maleficent 6, who immediately set out on his trail to recover the artifact. From an aspiring member of the evil group, the twelve-year-old becomes their number 1 enemy and, in an attempt to distract his opponents with escape, he entrusts the stone to a Minion. But what happens when the careless Minion accidentally loses the coveted stone?

Minions 2 – How Gru becomes very bad, the cast: voice actors

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Minions 2? Being an animated film there are no actors, but we can see who the Italian dubbers are.

