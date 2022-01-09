The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) points out that mining, an activity that, in his words, causes damage to the environment, tends to have a smaller weight for the state’s economy from now on. “Other activities, which are less harmful to the environment, are growing and making mining less prevalent,” he said, in an interview with CNN Brasil.

The governor recalls that Minas has a law passed in 2021 that provides for more than 50 dams to be decommissioned. “The removal of this material is not done quickly. There are mining companies that have advanced work, but this is not done overnight,” he said.

Regarding the overflow of the dike over the BR-040 that took place yesterday in Nova Lima, the governor pointed out that the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais and the State Attorney General have filed a lawsuit against Vallourec, responsible for the dam at the Mine. As mentioned by Zema, the request demands that the company be fined R$ 1 million per day until the situation is re-established.

“The State is also demanding a compensatory measure for the road interdiction, as economic activity was harmed”, he said. According to the governor, citizens who have suffered losses also have the right to file a lawsuit.

Zema says that state technicians and the National Mining Agency monitor dams at risk and that regions with the possibility of leaks already had the area evacuated before the rainy season. “We have been monitoring the situation of the state’s dams hourly. We hope that the tragedy of Mariana and Brumadinho never happens again.”

rains

The governor said the state had 154 cities that had suffered damage from the heavy rains, but that the number should be increased after this weekend. The state has already allocated R$ 6 million in basic baskets and hygiene kits to the homeless, says Zema.

Capitol

In the tourist region of the city of Capitólio, 293 km from Belo Horizonte, where a rocky structure collapsed on speedboats this Saturday, 7th, and left at least eight dead, the rain should also follow. Zema said that excessive rainfall was the probable cause of the tragedy.

