FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Soaring European stocks Recorded the highest levels in a year, today, Monday, and mining shares followed the impact of a jump in copper prices, while bets on more US stimulus strengthened optimism about a faster global economic recovery this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6 percent, and Rio Tinto, BHB Group and Anglo American boosted the index, and banking and energy sector shares were also among the biggest gainers.

Most European stock exchanges were up by 08.13 GMT, while Asian stocks hit record highs earlier in the day.

Bolloree shares rose 14.1 percent to the top of the STOXX 600 index, after Vivendi said it plans to distribute 60 percent of Universal Music’s capital to investors, and aims to list this most valuable asset by the end of the year.

The plan is part of an operation launched by Vivendi’s largest shareholder, French billionaire Vincent Boulourier, to take advantage of the music sector’s boom.