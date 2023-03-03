Mining Industry | Terrafame’s operating profit grew to more than 90 million euros last year

The production of battery chemicals has accelerated the company’s business growth.

Mining and metals company Terrafame’s profitability improved significantly last year. The company’s turnover was 584 million euros and operating profit 94 million euros. The battery chemical factory grew to 207 million euros, which is 35 percent of the entire company’s turnover.

“The year 2022 was a turning point for Terrafame and a record from the point of view of financial results. The ramp-up of the battery chemical factory progressed, and with that Terrafame has claimed its place as part of the European responsible supply chain of the battery industry”, says the CEO Joni Lukkaroinen in the bulletin.

The company has entered into multi-year contracts with a large European car manufacturer for the production of battery chemicals. CEO Lukkaroinen said in December that the value of both contracts is “in the billions”.

