Mining Industry | A worldwide significant deposit of rare earth metals was discovered in Lapland

According to a preliminary estimate, the value of the possible investment would be 1–1.5 billion euros. The crushed and ground ore would be transported in an underground pipe to the outside of Sokli for beneficiation.

in Eastern Lapland in the Sokli mineral deposit, there are much more rare earth metals than previously known. They are especially needed in electric car engines and wind turbines.

The state company Suomen Malmijalostus, which owns the deposit, estimates that at least ten percent of the rare earth metals needed in Europe for the production of permanent magnets can be produced in Sokl.

“Sokli has surprised with its versatility. This is a worldwide significant deposit of rare earth metals. There are hundreds of geologically similar ones in the world, but they are much smaller and Sokl has an exceptionally large number of different metals,” says the project manager of the mining project Mr. Heino Finland’s Mineral Processing.

According to the company, the potential of rare earth metals in Sokli is significantly greater than the deposit found in Kiiruna based on the preliminary survey. Suomen Malmijalostus is a state-owned company whose mission is to develop the mining and battery industry in Finland

Read more: The mining company says it has found Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth metals in Kiruna

Rare ones in addition to earth metals, according to the company, 20 percent of the phosphate needed in Europe, which is used to make fertilizers, can be produced in Sokl.

It was already known that the phosphate deposit is exceptionally large. However, none of the deposit’s previous owners studied the deposit’s rare earth metals as carefully.

In addition to phosphate, iron and rare earth metals, there are for example niobium, hafnium, tantalum, manganese, vermiculite, zirconium, copper, silver and uranium.

Suomen Malmijalostus bought the Sokli deposit in 2020 from the Norwegian chemical company Yara. At the end of 2021, a preliminary survey was started in Sokl, where rare earth metals were studied, among other things. Now it’s finished.

“The starting point of the report was two central questions. Would mining in Sokli be economically viable and environmentally sustainable? Based on the report, both goals are possible,” says Suomen Malmijalostu’s CEO Matti Hietanen.

Possible mine Sokli can be established in the next decade. Before that, the exploration of the deposit must be continued, after which a more detailed feasibility study will be made. After this, extensive permit processes would begin.

According to Suomen Malmijalostu’s preliminary estimate, the establishment of the mine would require an investment of 1–1.5 billion euros.

Due to Sokli’s exceptionally remote location, the study mapped out different production and transportation solutions. Environmentally, the best solution could be that the ore be enriched several tens of kilometers away from Sokl. In other words, in Sokli, the ore would only be dug from the bedrock and crushed and ground.

After this, the crushed ore would be moved along an underground pipe to the concentrator, the ideal location of which would be close to the railway, i.e. Lake Kemijärvi.

Suomen Malmijalostus aims to ensure that the value of minerals can be utilized with as little environmental impact as possible.

“If the mine in Sokli is established, we have good opportunities to develop it into a responsible mine, which will minimize the disruption to the area’s livelihoods and residents,” says Heino.

In the plans of the previous owners of the deposit, a concentrator would have been built in Sokli, from which the products for sale would have been transported by trucks. This is still one of the options to be explored.

The municipal council of Kemin-Sompi, which operates in Savukoski, has opposed the project for years, because the mine would interfere with reindeer herding and the concentrator would strain waterways.

Geology the research center’s specialist researcher Pasi Eilun according to it is no surprise that Sokl has a lot of rare earth metals.

“Suomen Malmijalostu’s assessment that ten percent of the rare earth metals needed in Europe for the production of permanent magnets can be produced in Sokl is, in my opinion, even cautious. In Russia, the Kola Peninsula has a very large amount of rare earth metals, and the Sokli deposit is geologically of the same family and was formed at the same time.”

According to him, Bayan Obo’s very large rare earth mine in northern China is also geologically similar to Sokli. This speaks for the fact that Sokl has a worldwide significant deposit of rare earth metals.

From the point of view of a mine that may be established in the future, Eilu considers Suomen Malmijalostu’s plan to build an underground transportation pipeline encouraging.

“An underground pipe seems reasonable and it could probably promote the social acceptance of a possible mine, because a concentration plant that burdens the environment would not need to be built in Sokli,” says Eilu.

occurrence was discovered in 1967 by the mining company Otanmäki, which was soon merged into the steel company Rautaruukki. The purpose was to produce iron ore for the needs of the Raahe steel factory in Rautaruukki. Instead, a world-class phosphate deposit was found.

In 1986, the project was transferred to the chemical company Kemira. In 2004, Kemira transferred the production of fertilizers to a separate company, which was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange under the name Kemira Growhow.

Norwegian Yara bought the company from the stock exchange with a public takeover offer in 2007. In the deal, it also acquired Sokli, but gave it up after long difficulties in 2020.