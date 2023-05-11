Mining Industry | A South African mining company has big plans in Finland

“We want to be building an international concentration of battery metals and recycling in Finland,” says CEO Neal Froneman.

Plans are huge.

The South African mining company Sibanye-Stillwater has already announced that it will invest 588 million euros in the Keliber refinery and mine in Central Ostrobothnia, but this is just the beginning.

“We want to be building an international concentration of battery metals and recycling in Finland. We are ready to make more investments in Finland, but I can’t talk about them at this stage. Keliber is the first step”, says the company’s CEO Neal Froneman.

The estimates, which sound a bit glowing, are based on the fact that Finland has plenty of metals and know-how needed in the battery industry.

“This is a very significant competitive advantage for Finland, and we want to take part in utilizing it.”

According to the calculations of the industry’s interest organization Akkuindustri, investments worth more than six billion euros are planned for Finland in the next few years.

CEO Froneman has arrived in Finland to lay the foundation stone for the Keliberi refinery on Thursday.

Caliber is a Finnish company, of which Sibanye-Stillwater owns 80 percent.

The state mining and battery development company Suomen Malmijalostus said two weeks ago that it would invest 54 million euros in the company. Thanks to the investment, its ownership will increase to 20 percent.

Keliber owns the lithium deposit located in Kaustinen. The lithium mined there is processed into lithium hydroxide, which is the battery material. Production in the refinery to be built in Kokkola is planned to start in 2025 and in the mine in 2026. Before the start of mining operations, lithium will be brought to Kokkola from abroad.

The refinery and mine will employ 500 people during the construction phase. When production starts, both will have a hundred employees.

“As a company, we strongly believe in local partners all over the world. We have gotten to know Suomen Metallijalostus, which is a suitable and good partner for us. We don’t assume we know everything about Finland,” says Froneman.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s management team includes the former CEO of Outokumpu Mika Seitovirta, who is responsible for the European business. In addition to Keliber, it includes a nickel refinery located in Le Havre, France.

International as a mining company, Sibanye-Stillwater is relatively small but very profitable.

Last year, the turnover was 8.4 billion dollars and the EBITDA, which measures profitability, was 2.5 billion dollars. EBITDA means the operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

“ “When you want to reduce dependence on coal, you need metals produced from mines.”

In recent years, the company has specialized in the metals needed in electric vehicle batteries, which include lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper and tin. Another specialty is metals used in the hydrogen economy: platinum, iridium and ruthenium.

“We call these green metals, because they are necessary in the new technology that reduces carbon dioxide emissions. When you want to reduce dependence on coal, you need metals produced from mines.”

The key market areas are the United States and Europe, where the demand for battery metals is growing the most. The company has several mines in its home country of South Africa, as well as one in Australia and two projects in Argentina. It has expanded its business through a large number of acquisitions.

In the automotive industry, the company’s most important customers are, for example, Renault, Stellantis, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Ford. Stellantis car brands include Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot.

The mines evoke strong emotions because they change the landscape and often cause environmental damage. Many international mining companies have also taken advantage of labor, especially in poor countries.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s past is not spotless, but Froneman, who has led the company for ten years, assures that corporate responsibility is now at the center of all activities.

“The mining industry has a bad reputation, which is due to mistakes made by many companies in the past. We want to act differently and set an example of how to take care of the environment. Reducing carbon dioxide emissions is not possible without the metals produced by the mines.”

He tells an example.

“When we plan acquisitions, we don’t just look at the profitability of the company being bought. First of all, we find out how the company to be bought has taken care of its social responsibility. If it hasn’t worked properly, we don’t do business.”

In terms of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, Kokkola is a favorable location for a refinery. Transport distances to Central Europe are relatively short, and renewable energy is available.

“ “Europe has good opportunities to reduce its dependence on China.”

One the big question in the battery industry is China.

Due to political tensions, the European Commission is increasingly striving to reduce the dependence of the European automotive industry on China. So far, China is a pioneer in the battery industry.

“Years ago, we noticed that globalization was taking steps backwards. That’s why we decided to focus on the US and European markets. We don’t want to be a Chinese contract producer.”

In his opinion, it is clear that due to geopolitical tensions, it is not reasonable to count on China as much as before.

“Europe has good opportunities to reduce its dependence on China. It won’t happen quickly, but it’s still doable. By the way, this is one thing that our customers pay more and more attention to.”