An unprecedented trial opened this week in Geneva, Switzerland. Franco-Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz and two other defendants are being prosecuted in a corruption case linked to the allocation of mining licenses in Guinea Conakry.

A “corruption pact”

Did Beny Steinmetz’s BSGR group bribe Guinean agents to obtain the exploitation of the largest iron deposit in the world? This is what the Geneva prosecutor’s office seeks to prove in this case which dates back to the end of the 2000s. Guinea was then ruled by President Lansana Conté.

Shortly before the dictator’s death, his government withdrew from the Anglo-Australian group Rio Tinto the mining rights in the Simandou region (south-east), where one of the largest iron deposits in the world is located, to grant them to the group of Beny Steinmetz in doubtful conditions to say the least.

The prosecution speaks of a “corruption pact” with false contracts, false invoices and bribes of nearly ten million dollars (8.2 million euros). Amounts paid in part via Swiss bank accounts and which had benefited the fourth wife of the former dictator.

Seven years of international investigation

This is the first time that this kind of trial has taken place in Switzerland. It comes after a long international investigation which mobilized for seven years police officers, private detectives and lawyers, as Public Eye pointed out to AFP. The Swiss NGO published in 2013 a cartography very complex of the BSGR group with front companies based in tax havens. The BSGR group invests in real estate and natural resources with sometimes surreal profits.

Beny Steinmetz himself said in an interview that he had invested $ 170 million in the Simandou mine in Guinea, before reselling 51% in 2010 to the Brazilian raw materials group Vale for 2.5 billion dollars. A gain that was about twice the budget of the Guinean state at the time, according to the Swiss NGO Public Eye

“The Steinmetz affair illustrates the ravages of opacity when groups use it to make gigantic profits at the expense of poor countries” Géraldine Vire, spokesperson for the Swiss NGO Public Eye to AFP

An arrangement in Guinea

Following his election in 2010, the new president Alpha Condé launched a review of all mining permits granted by his predecessor Lansana Conté. Accused of corruption, the BSGR group lost its mining rights in 2014, but the standoff continues with power in Guinea.

After years of battle, Beny Steinmetz and the new presidency reached an amicable agreement in early 2019 as part of a mediation undertaken by former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The billionaire waives rights to Simandou in exchange for dropping charges for corruption. However, this arrangement did not put an end to the proceedings initiated by the Geneva prosecutor’s office.

Faced with legal problems in several countries, Beny Steinmetz has already been sentenced in Romania in absentia to five years in prison in a case of illegal restitution of property dating back to 2006-2008. Another defendant, the French Frédéric Cilins, was sentenced to prison in the United States in 2014 in the same case.