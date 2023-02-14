JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The noise produced by mining the deep sea for nickel, cobalt and other metals to transition to green energy could interfere with whales’ ability to navigate the ocean’s depths and communicate with each other, according to a study released on Tuesday.

Potato-sized rocks filled with metal used in batteries cover vast stretches of the ocean floor to depths of 4 to 6 kilometers. Several companies have proposed sucking up these nodules from the seabed and processing their metals for use in electric vehicle batteries.

The peer-reviewed study, funded by Umweltstiftung Greenpeace, an arm of the environmental organization, argues that more research is needed to assess the risk that deep-sea mining could pose to large marine mammals, although the researchers did not collect field data.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA), a United Nations (UN) body based in Jamaica, is expected to approve deep-sea mining for international waters as early as summer. Leaders in France, Fiji, Canada and Germany have expressed concern over the practice.

Proponents of deep-water mining say it would reduce the need for large onshore mining operations, which are often unpopular in host communities.

Detractors say much more research is needed to determine how deepwater mining might affect aquatic ecosystems.

“Sounds produced by mining operations, including from remotely operated vehicles on the sea floor, overlap with the frequencies at which cetaceans communicate,” said the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

