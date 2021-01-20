The leadership of the Chubut Justicialismo promised sanctions for those provincial deputies who participate in the debate or support the mining zoning project sent to the Legislature by the government of the province. The party’s president, the ultra K Carlos Linares, had described the project and the debate as “A fantasy”, and now the secretary of the Provincial Party Council and mayor of the town of Dolavon Dante Bowen said that “The PJ will not participate in the debate and will advance with sanctions” against the deputies who endorse the initiative of the government of Mariano arcioni.

The position of the justicialismo of Chubut once again encounters the organic thought of the party at the national level, and even from President Alberto Fernández himself in relation to mining. Recently the former governor of San Juan and president of the national PJ Jose Luis Gioja He declared to the Chubut media that he “supported the development of mining in Chubut as a source of development, wealth and job creation”, and described mining as an “absolutely legal activity as is any productive activity.” He also urged Governor Arcioni to “seek and achieve consensus for the social development of the activity.”

Different sectors of Chubut are currently debating the zoning project sent by the government of the province. It aims above all at the central plateau area, the poorest and most neglected in the province, where different projects for mining exploitation are being developed. Especially the now historic “Christmas Project”. The shipment of the project brought with it a growing controversy between the pro-mining sectors (above all the inhabitants of the Chubut plateau) and the anti-miners who, with the slogan “NO is NO”, carry out constant campaigns against the activity.

José Luis Gioja, promoter of mining. He asked Arcioni to seek consensus.

In addition, the issue reached overtones of scandal when the ruling party deputy Leyla Lloyd Jones – who opposes the government initiative – publicly denounced that “There are deputies who charged 10 million pesos to approve the project”. Several legislators went to court to vindicate themselves. And so did Lloyd Jones, who presented evidence and implicated a well-known lawyer from the province as an alleged lobbyist for mining companies.

Now, Bowen added more fuel to the fire. He said that “the deputy who does not follow the party line, which is not to support the government’s projectMust submit to the Disciplinary Court of the party”And anticipated that“ it will be subject to sanctions ”. According to legislative agenda, the project will be discussed in an extraordinary session to be convened by the government of the province next January 27.Chubut. Correspondent.