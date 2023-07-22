Data from Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute) show that the sector grew 6% compared to the same period in 2022

The mining sector earned BRL 120 billion in the 1st half of 2023, which represents growth of 6% compared to the same period of 2022. The data were presented on Wednesday (19.Jul) by the president of the Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute), Raul Jungmann.

“The perspective is that throughout 2023 the result will be more favorable than that registered in 2022”said Jungmann.

The collection of taxes and duties in the semester was R$ 41.4 billion, an increase of 5.9% in relation to the same period of last year. The collection of Cfem, acronym for Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploitation, was R$ 3.4 billion, which corresponded to a 1.9% increase in revenue.

The trade balance of the mineral sector was US$ 13.66 billion, equivalent to 30% of the Brazilian trade balance.

According to Ibram, the price of iron ore in the semester was around 15% lower than in the first 6 months of 2022. Mineral imports fell 34.2% in dollars and 6% in tons. Mineral exports in tons increased by 10.2%, but fell by 5.77% in dollars, because the prices of commodities are lower than in the 1st half of 2022.

The mining sector expects investments of US$ 50 billion by 2027, of which more than US$ 6.5 billion will be in socio-environmental actions.

The segment is responsible for the direct employment of more than 206 thousand people.

