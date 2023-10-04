Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2023 – 22:36

The mining company Anglo American is expected to carry out the collective resettlement of three communities located in the rural area of ​​the municipalities of Alvorada de Minas (MG) and Conceição de Mato Dentro (MG). The decision is from the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) and responds to a request made by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).

The rights of around 400 residents, who live around a dam, were recognized. Each family will be able to choose between moving to the new community, which must be structured with resources from the mining company, or joining individual resettlement, if they prefer to live in another location.

The situation involves the Minas-Rio project, which comprises the extraction of ore in the Sapo and Ferrugem mountains, processing in the municipalities of Conceição do Mato Dentro (MG) and Alvorada de Minas (MG) and also a mining pipeline that runs 525 kilometers to a port in Barra de Açu, in the municipality of São João da Barra (RJ). According to information from Anglo American itself, this is its largest global investment.

The project began to take shape in 2007 with the purchase of assets from the mining company MMX Mineração, from businessman Eike Batista. In 2018, Anglo American obtained the necessary licenses to begin the so-called stage 3 of Minas-Rio, which concerns the extension of Mina do Sapo.

According to the mining company, its dam is safe. Still, in 2019, she revealed her intention to relocate residents of some communities. At the time, the mining company released a statement stating that it understood the population’s fear after the collapse of the Vale mining company’s dam in Brumadinho (MG). The tragedy that occurred at the beginning of 2019 left 270 people dead.

However, the three communities involved in the new court decision – São José do Jassém, Passa Sete and Água Quente – were still in an impasse. According to the decision, signed by judge Letícia Machado Vilhena Dias two weeks ago and released this Tuesday (3) by the MPMG, the families must be resettled, protecting their community ways of life and land use.

Wanted by Brazil Agency, Anglo American reported that it has not yet been officially informed of the decision. “Once notified, the company will analyze the decision and comment on the case file. Anglo American emphasizes that since 2019 it has been implementing a resettlement program for the communities of Água Quente and Passa Sete, and is open to discussing with the community of São José do Jassém about possible resettlement”, adds the text.

Reports of rights violations have placed the Minas-Rio project in the crosshairs of different actions filed by MPMG in the last years. Criticisms of the Minas-Rio implementation process also appear in a book, published in 2018where researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) gather reports and information about damage caused to communities.

Also in 2018, the project generated environmental problems: the pipeline ruptured twice, dumping 492 tons of ore pulp into a spring that supplies the city of Santo Antônio do Grama (MG), which led the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) to impose fines. At the time, the mining company was forced to halt its activities and only obtained authorization to resume them after nine months.

Law

The action filed by the MPMG was based on State Law 23,291/2019, also known as the Mar de Lama Nunca Mais Law, approved in response to the tragedy in Brumadinho. It prohibits the raising of dams when there are communities in the so-called self-rescue zone, which constitutes the entire area in which there is not enough time for the competent authority to intervene if a rupture occurs.

In the case in question, before the approval of the Mar de Lama Nunca Mais Law, Anglo American had already obtained preliminary and installation licenses from the Minas Gerais government to raise its structure. However, the mining company would still need an operating license. This license ended up being granted by the Minas Gerais government, which claimed that the raising had already been completed and that it was just a question of authorizing the operation of the dam. In turn, Anglo American maintained that the Mar de Lama Nunca Mais Law could not have retroactive effects.

The Court, however, discarded these theses and accepted the understanding presented by MPMG in the public civil action: it is not about retroactivity but immediate application of the law. For the MPMG, the analysis for granting the operating license must comply with the current rules, even if they were not in force when the preliminary and installation licenses were granted. “In environmental matters, there is no acquired right when it comes to licensing”, wrote judge Letícia Machado Vilhena Dias.

The law also banned dams that use the upstream raising method. It is associated not only with the tragedy in Brumadinho but also with the disaster that occurred in Mariana (MG), in 2015, involving the rupture of a structure belonging to the mining company Samarco. According to Anglo American, its dam, which is larger than the two that failed, uses another method. The mining company claims that it is built with compacted landfill and that it is raised downstream, which is considered safer and more conservative.

The action filed by MPMG, however, highlights issues that go beyond the safety of the structure. Various losses to residents are cited, such as loss of feeling of peace, loss of emotional and social relationships with the move of some families, harassment by mining company representatives in search of land agreements and worsening or emergence of physical and mental illnesses. The improper activation of the siren was also mentioned, which caused despair and distress in the communities and which would have proven the ineffectiveness of the population evacuation plan, which includes a significant number of people with disabilities, elderly people over 80 years of age and children.