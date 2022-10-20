





RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian mining companies foresee a scenario of maintaining investments in the sector regardless of the outcome of the elections, Julio Nery, director of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), said on Thursday.

“The two positions, even though they are quite different, in one we would have a certain continuity of the current policy, we do not expect major changes, and in the other it would be something that has already been observed”, said Nery, commenting on the differences between the candidates Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Let’s put it this way, a Lula government… what we expect is that it will be more or less along the same lines as in the previous ones. So that’s why we don’t expect there to be a flight of investments due to the election.”

According to Ibram estimates, the mining industry will invest around US$40 billion in Brazil between 2022 and 2026, with around US$4 billion in socio-environmental investments.

(By Marta Nogueira)







