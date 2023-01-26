SAO PAULO (Reuters) – A Federal Court ruled that the mining companies involved in the collapse of the Samarco dam in 2015 and the Renova Foundation must once again pay ICMS and royalties for the generation and distribution of energy from the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric plant to the Minas Gerais municipalities of Rio Doce and Santa Cruz do Escalvado.

The hydroelectric plant, also known as the Candonga plant, is located on the border of these two municipalities and has been paralyzed since November 2015 due to the rupture of the Fundão dam, owned by mining companies Samarco, Vale and BHP.

The development is owned by Aliança Energia, a joint venture between Vale and Cemig.

According to a note from the Federal Public Ministry, the total stoppage of activities in Candonga ended up significantly reducing the regular revenues earned by the municipalities of Rio Doce and Santa da Cruz do Escalvado, since, since the disaster, they have stopped collecting funds related to ICMS and Financial Compensation for the Use of Water Resources (CIFURH), electric power royalties.

The payment must be made until the effective functioning of the hydroelectric plant returns, scheduled for December this year, informed the MPF.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)