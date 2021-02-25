FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Soaring European stocks Today, Thursday, led by sectors seen as benefiting from a broader economic recovery, at a time when the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would maintain a soft monetary policy, while Standard Chartered shares fell in light of the decline in annual profits of the bank.

The Bank of England lost 2.8% even after it resumed dividends and confirmed its long-term earnings targets in a sign of confidence in its ability to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the broader European banking sector index added 1.1 percent, benefiting from high bond yields, which increased thanks to bets on rising inflation as the global economy improves.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 percent by 08.04 GMT, while mining and energy shares tracked gains in commodity prices.

Later today, all eyes will be on February’s consumer confidence data from the Euro-Zone.