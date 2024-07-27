Mining.. and the challenges of sustainability

The moral thing to do is bring mining back to America. Seventy years ago, the United States was the world’s leading producer of fluorite, a colorful mineral essential to industries like steel.

But the last American fluorite mine closed nearly 30 years ago, unable to compete with cheaper operations in places like Mongolia. And while America has abundant deposits of many important minerals used in cars, electronics and buildings, those materials are mostly mined abroad in poor countries, where labor is cheap and environmental laws are laxer, and they are rarely enforced or easily evaded with bribes.

The decline of domestic mining means that Americans are turning to lower-income countries to outsource the environmental and social costs of our inexpensive consumer goods.

More than 70% of the world’s cobalt, sometimes called the “blood diamond” in electric car batteries, comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo. About half of the world’s nickel, another key component in electric car batteries, comes from mines in Indonesia.

In Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, where I studied the environmental impacts of mining, I met fluorite miners. Demand for these minerals is growing as we shift away from fossil fuels, and leaving them in the ground would jeopardize climate progress.

A United Nations study found that meeting international climate goals by 2030 could require building as many as 80 copper mines, 70 lithium mines, and 70 nickel mines to supply materials for electric cars, solar panels, and a host of other low-carbon technologies. The ethical and strategic way to deal with this situation is for the federal government and environmental activists to encourage the industry to return to the United States and hold it to the highest standards of sustainability.

Since safe, ethically-operated mines are more expensive to operate, consumers will have to pay a small premium for products that contain minerals from these operations. Many of us already pay more for responsibly sourced goods, like chocolate and coffee, and we should demand the same for our smartphones and batteries.

Reinventing the American mining industry may be more broadly appealing than it seems. On the right, conservatives are looking to boost jobs and tax revenues in rural communities generated by the fossil fuel industry, which are likely to decline as the energy transition gains momentum. Defense hawks, meanwhile, are looking to outmaneuver China, which has a near monopoly on the supply chains for many critical minerals. On the left, the Biden administration is looking to implement its “Made in America” industrial policy, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided tax incentives and $250 billion in grants to domestically produce critical minerals.

Several provisions of the bill, such as a generous credit for electric vehicles, would require manufacturers to source at least half of the critical minerals in batteries from the United States or countries with which we have free trade agreements. Several experts have proposed further reforms to boost critical minerals mining in the United States. The bipartisan Policy Center has proposed setting time limits for federal environmental reviews and funding for workforce development. But rebuilding the domestic industry faces two simple problems.

The first is cost. Paying fair wages, storing toxic waste securely, and dedicating money to cleanup is expensive, and some mining companies prefer to try to make more money by operating in countries with cheaper labor and more lax regulations. A coordinated effort by buyers of these minerals—companies like Apple and General Motors—could change that calculus.

By committing to buying materials from ethical sources, these companies can incentivize miners and investors to seek higher profits by selling materials at a higher price in the same way that organic farmers do with organic food. Federal and state governments can also commit to buying vehicles that contain materials from mines certified by groups like the Responsible Mining Assurance Initiative.

I often hear that supply chains are so long and complex that manufacturers can’t guarantee that responsibly produced minerals are used in products. But behind this flimsy excuse lies a stubborn reluctance to move away from the status quo. Just last month, Swedish carmaker Volvo announced that one of its new electric models will have an innovative “battery passport” that tells consumers where battery components are sourced and processed.

Other companies can no longer pretend to be helpless about their supply chains. The most pressing obstacle to bringing more mining to the United States is the vitriol among mining companies, local communities and environmental groups—vitriol that is stalling proposed developments and creating long lead times for new mines.

This conflict, often fought through lawsuits and other administrative maneuvers, stems from a centuries-long history of mining companies poisoning rural (and especially tribal) communities and landscapes. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that 40 percent of the nation’s rivers and 50 percent of its lakes are partly polluted by abandoned mines.

But the mining industry could leave behind this shameful legacy. Modern developments have made it possible to extract minerals with much smaller environmental impacts, such as reprocessing old waste from abandoned mines. And some mining companies have shown a willingness to protect local communities.

While mining will never have zero impact, it has the potential to be fair and responsible. Achieving safe and ethical mining will require the cooperation of environmental groups. Rather than automatically opposing mining projects, activists should demand that new U.S. mines adhere to the highest standards of sustainability.

They should also push Congress to reform America’s inadequate mining laws, such as requiring mining companies to sign benefit-sharing agreements with local communities before starting new mines. It’s easy to shirk responsibility for the far-reaching impacts of what we buy and consume, and it’s noble to defend the landscapes we call home.

But turning a blind eye to the consequences of our wealth exacts a heavy price. It’s time to look squarely at this damage and ask ourselves: What can we do to make mining—and the global energy transition—a fair trade for people and planet?

*Researcher specializing in climate issues at the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford

Published by special arrangement with The New York Times