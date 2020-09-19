Mining and quarrying Terrafame turned from a mere mine to a factory: This is the soon-to-be-started plant that produces the raw material for the batteries of one million electric cars a year.

Terrafame’s battery chemical plant, built in Sotkamo, is ready for five. A new future for the company has been built on it.

Around liquid will soon flow in the pipes slipping from the plant, with a new future for the state-owned mining company Terrafame.

There are a total of 50 kilometers of pipes at Terrafame’s brand new 20,000-square-meter battery chemical plant.

“If they were put together, the pipeline would extend from here from Sotkamo to Kajaani,” Terrafame’s CEO Joni Lukkaroinen says.