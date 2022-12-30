Fabio Valencia, leader of the Yurupari Macroterritory, during a talk. Courtesy

Fabio Valencia Vanegas (42 years old, Vaupés), legal representative of the Pará-Paraná indigenous territory of this same department, was one of the 12 leaders who, in early December, visited the ninth floor of the Colombian Palace of Justice, in Bogotá, to meet with various magistrates of the Constitutional Court. They met there in a historic exercise, an “intercultural dialogue” as the Court called it, in response to a protection action that the communities of the Macroterritory of People of Affinity of Yuruparí, in the Colombian Amazon, filed against the Government and several of their entities, for failing to protect their territory from the threat of mining and mercury contamination. “Ancestrally we have not been interested in farms,” ​​Valencia now assures in a telephone interview with América Futura, from Mitú, the capital of Vaupés.

The Yuruparí Macroterritory – with 3.5 million hectares, 63 indigenous peoples, 34 languages ​​and 5,973 inhabitants – shelters the communities that, according to the worldview and oral history of the Amazonian peoples of the area, received the traditional knowledge of the Jaguars from Yurupari (Hee Yaia ~Kubua Baseri Keti Oka). It is a manifestation that, in 2011, was recognized by UNESCO as part of the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. As Valencia tells it, protecting it has meant that the indigenous people take legal paths. In addition to the protection that led to intercultural dialogue, in June they stated that the companies that sell carbon credits have entered the territory to carry out their projects irregularly, without consulting the communities.

Ask. What is the Yuruparí Macroterritory?

Reply. Why do we call it macro-territory? Because there is a first territory where the seven indigenous peoples that we inhabit are located, politically speaking, the Pirá-Paraná. The Makunas, Itana, Barasano, Eduria, Tatuyo, Carapana and Tuyuca have settled there since ancient times. They received these territories from the origin of humanity so that they control, maintain and transmit the knowledge of the Jaguars of the Yuruparí. They are the bearers of their knowledge and their spirituality. From there it expands, because along the length and breadth of the Pirá River, on its margin, live other peoples who are also bearers of the knowledge of the Jaguars of Yuruparí. If the routes through which our ancestors passed are identified, there is an affinity in how to protect life, biodiversity, among peoples.

Q. And what is the dispute that exists with mining in this territory?

R. From our ancestry we do not have the interest of exploitation or the interest of mining. Mining, or minerals, are part of life and the human body, both of nature and of humanity. So we do not touch it, nor do we extract it. Because although the other world says that it is so valuable, for us it is not: it is another way of life values. Here it is forbidden to extract and touch this type of mining exploitation. But today there are many economic interests. Interests of some people from the region in coordination with other people who are not from the region, who start making mining requests, whether they are what we call illegal or legal. These two types of requests, of particular interests, both, for us, affect the territory. Not only because they use mercury to extract minerals, which contaminates us, but because mining, gold, for us is part of life, of the human body.

Indigenous inhabitants of Pirá-Paraná work on a piece of land in the Yurupari Macroterritory. Courtesy

Q. What do you expect to happen with these intercultural dialogues and with guardianship?

R.. A first meeting has already taken place, a hearing between the aforementioned indigenous peoples and the Constitutional Court, we were there. The next thing is the entry of the magistrates into the territory, that they visit us. That date is not scheduled yet. And, well, what we hope is that the rights we are claiming are respected. [al territorio, a la autodeterminación, a la vida, a la subsistencia, a la salud, a la soberanía alimentaria y a la integridad étnica, cultural y social]. That the magistrates order the institutions of the Colombian Government to comply.

Q. How have you specifically felt the impacts of mining?

R. There are studies that have found that mercury levels are higher than what is allowed. We would like these studies to continue. High levels have been found mainly in fish, which are the life, nutrition and daily food of our communities. The indigenous peoples subsist through food, meat and fish, and that is what is most affected: fishing.

Q. Another more recent fight that they have faced is against the carbon credit companies that have reached the macro-territory. They also raised a guardianship about the case in June…

R. Yes. And it’s something similar. Multinational companies are arriving to carry out carbon projects, but unilaterally. As if they were the owners of the Amazon territory, they begin to carry out projects without consultation. They offer a small percentage, a minimal benefit, only to some towns and, in the name of that, they take advantage of us, of others. On that we do not agree. Others cannot be the owners of these projects, when we are the ones who administer the territory. In this respect, mining and carbon projects act in the same way: they do not consult the Amazonian communities.

Fabio Valencia during a dialogue with indigenous leaders. Courtesy

Q: What do you expect to happen with this guardianship against carbon credit projects?

A: Again, that our territory be recognized. We are the owners of what we directly conserve, we maintain life in these territories. So we have also manifested it before the law and we are not going to give up or back down. We also want the case to reach the Constitutional Court and order that we are the ones who must decide how to do things. Develop our projects for the benefit of the territory, without intermediaries. It is what we are looking for, that our programs are the ones that are strengthened, that the financing is direct and that it serves to develop our life plans.

Q. What does it mean for you to have to appeal once again to the law to protect what is already in the Constitution of Colombia?

R. Well, we see a negligence of the State, because it is the one that leaves the NGOs, the companies, free to carry out these projects. And what they are doing is negotiating a minimum percentage with some towns to carry out their projects, but the big part, the big benefit, goes to the companies. That guardianship is put in place for that: so that, just as it happens with mining, our geographical and cultural reality is taken into account, that our traditional knowledge system and our own government are recognized.