Mining Act | Obtaining a mining permit becomes more difficult – national defense reasons can stop the project

In the future, a formula approved by the municipality is also needed.

New the mining law enters into force on Thursday. In the future, ore prospecting and mining permits may not be granted if the activity may jeopardize, for example, national defense or security of supply.

In addition, a mining permit requires a plan approved by the municipality.

With the reform of the Mining Act, other livelihoods and environmental issues must also be taken into account more strongly than before in the permit consideration.

Parliamentary acted as chairman of the committee when the finance committee was dealing with the reform of the Mining Act Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) said that the law has sought such a balance that environmentally responsible mining can be carried out in Finland and that the availability of minerals necessary for society and the conditions for responsible mining can be secured.

“In particular, we know that the availability of critical minerals for the green transition is an increasingly important issue,” said Grahn-Laasonen.