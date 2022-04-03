Formula 1 cars have gone too far with the holiday season and now they have to follow one treatment slimming. As is known, the machines of 2022 have a minimum weight of 798 kg46 more than their counterparts in 2021, but hardly anyone manages to be close to this limit.

Extreme solutions are part of the Circus history, and the teams are now even working on the paint (a complete paint job weighs six kilos, Red Bull and Mercedes have given up on ‘coloring’ elements of the wings, while it is increasingly common to see ‘naked’ carbon on the sidepods). To bring it back is Auto Motor und Sportwhich also specifies the ‘diets’ that the teams are following: Red Bull And Mercedes they must lose about 15 kg, la Ferrari ten, McLaren And Haas five. And, more importantly, the goal seems far away, to the point that Mercedes does not plan to reach it by the summer while according to Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko “weight loss does not happen overnight, but only step by step. It will take even longer to reach the limit“.

They all make an effort, also because we are in the era of budget caps (140 million dollars the maximum spending ceiling for 2022) and it is not possible to set up a task force that studies solutions to put cars on a diet. In short, a grain for all teams. Almost all of them, indeed, because theAlpha Romeo he had even exaggerated in the opposite direction and must even ballast the machine to be within 798 kg: “We have always had a tendency in the past to be reliable but also to enter the season with too much weight. I don’t want this situation anymore“Explained technical director Jan Monchaux.