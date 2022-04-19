The technical regulation introduced for the 2022 season has generated many problems for the teams as regards the minimum weight of single-seatersthe limit of which has been set at a 798 kg. In an attempt not to make their cars excessively heavy, thus compromising the respective speed on the track, several teams have studied various plans to lighten their respective cars, and among these there was also the appeal. Williams.

The historic house in Grove, in fact, has recourse to the raw carbon fiber in place of paint placed around the sidepods and the airbox, respectively dark blue and glossy black. A work carried out on the eve of the last Australian GP – which ended with the first points finish of the season thanks to Albon’s 10th place – always aimed at gradually reducing the weight of the FW44. An intervention, the one made in Melbourne, also explained and underlined by Dave RobsonHead of Performance at Williams.

The British engineer underlined the complexity linked to the lightening of the cars in general, even more without altering the performance and balance of the single-seater: “You always want the car to be lighter and I don’t know how obvious that is, but the paint scheme is different – has explained – and is partly aimed at lowering the weight of the paint on the machine. I don’t know where we fit into the ‘overweight’ category compared to our competitors, it’s very hard to know, but it absolutely is however it is a great challenge, and that’s another thing we continue to work on since pre-season testing in Bahrain. There are a couple of limitations on the theme of balance, which the riders have talked about, but we have certainly made progress, and there are also new components in the pipeline that should help us. So, there is a bit of this to fix. As for ride height, trim and porpoising, I think we’re getting close enough to be able to operate in the right kind of window. If we make a mistake – he added – we would risk damaging the floor, so this is probably our limit. Either way, we’re staying pretty close to where we’d like it to work. For the rest, apart from some minor balance problems, we just need a little more load to help bring the tires into the window and make us faster everywhere ”.