According to what is learned from opposition sources, work is underway for a meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and minority forces to discuss minimum wages. The confrontation could be held on August 11, before the summer break.

After the Chamber approved the suspensive question relating to the bill on 3 August, the debate in the Chamber was postponed for two months. The oppositions who have meanwhile announced a collection of signatures are fighting. “The government runs away on the minimum wage by postponing the analysis of the law presented by the opposition, but we are not stopping. We continue our battle”, explained the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. “We will mobilize to strengthen our proposal, collecting the signatures of citizens. We do it because it is a fair and necessary battle, in the interest of over 3 and a half million poor workers in our country. Because work is poor they no longer have to be in the same sentence,” explained the dem leader.